Report: Duke's Cam Reddish (Knee) Out of Lineup vs. Virginia Tech in Sweet Sixteen

Reddish scored 13 points in 32 minutes during Duke's second round win against UCF.

By Kaelen Jones
March 29, 2019

Duke freshman forward Cam Reddish was not in the Blue Devils' starting lineup ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup against Virginia Tech on Friday night at Captial One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Per The Herald Sun's Stephen Wiseman, a knee issue kept Reddish out. He arrived to the arena with the team, but did not go through warmups.

Reddish, a projected top-five NBA draft pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo, scored 13 points in 32 minutes during Duke's second-round win over UCF last week.

Reddish entered the contest averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this year. He had started 35 games.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message