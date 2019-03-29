Duke freshman forward Cam Reddish was not in the Blue Devils' starting lineup ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup against Virginia Tech on Friday night at Captial One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Per The Herald Sun's Stephen Wiseman, a knee issue kept Reddish out. He arrived to the arena with the team, but did not go through warmups.

Reddish, a projected top-five NBA draft pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo, scored 13 points in 32 minutes during Duke's second-round win over UCF last week.

Reddish entered the contest averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this year. He had started 35 games.