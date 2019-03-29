Report: Mark Fox Finalizing Deal to Become Cal's New Head Coach

Former Georgia coach Mark Fox is finalizing a deal that would make him the next head coach at Cal, Sports Illustrated's Jon Rothstein reported on Friday.

According to Rothstein, Fox is expected to become the Bears' new coach barring unforeseen events. Fox would replace Wyking Jones, who was fired last week after two seasons in Berkeley.

Fox, 50, was out of basketball last season after being fired by Georgia following a nine-year stretch with the Bulldogs. During his tenure, the team went 163–133 and made two NCAA tournament appearances.

Fox also served as Nevada's head coach for five seasons, posting a 123–43 record and leading the Wolf Pack to four regular season WAC titles and three tournament appearances. He advanced past the first round in two of those tournaments.

Cal is coming off the worst two-season stretch in program history. The Bears went 16-47 during the span and suffered a school-record 16-game losing skid this season.