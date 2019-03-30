Whether or not freshman forward Cam Reddish will take the floor for Duke on Sunday in their Elite Eight matchup against Michigan State will be a game time decision, coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters on Saturday.

Reddish did not play in the Blue Devils' 75–73 Sweet 16 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday night at Captial One Arena in Washington, D.C. due to a left leg injury that Krzyzewski told CBS' Tracy Wolfson that Reddish had surfaced prior to the game.

Krzyzewski added Saturday that the issue is with the 6'8" freshman's knee.

"He's had a little bit of a problem with his knee," Krzyzewski said. "It's not structural. Nothing structural. A jumper's knee, tendinitis – I guess there are a number of different things. But at different times, it can inhibit you – or you feel pretty good and then you can play, or you can work yourself through it. But yesterday we weren't able to do that."

Reddish received treatment on Saturday but Krzyzewski said he would have to see what Reddish can do when they take the court to practice Saturday afternoon.

"We're not gonna really do anything physical today, we gotta be careful," Krzyzewski said. "But just to see how [Reddish] feels, and we'll see if he's progressed. We might try to get him to shoot. But we haven't done that yet."

Reddish is projected top-five NBA draft pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo, scored 13 points in 32 minutes during Duke's second-round win over UCF last week. He is averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this year. He had started 35 games.

The Blue Devils tip off against the Spartans in the East Region finals at 5:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.