Cam Reddish Will Be a 'Game Time Decision' For Duke vs. Michigan State

Reddish did not play in the Blue Devils' 2019 NCAA tournament win over Virginia Tech with a left knee injury.

By Emily Caron
March 30, 2019

Whether or not freshman forward Cam Reddish will take the floor for Duke on Sunday in their Elite Eight matchup against Michigan State will be a game time decision, coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters on Saturday.

Reddish did not play in the Blue Devils' 75–73 Sweet 16 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday night at Captial One Arena in Washington, D.C. due to a left leg injury that Krzyzewski told CBS' Tracy Wolfson that Reddish had surfaced prior to the game. 

Krzyzewski added Saturday that the issue is with the 6'8" freshman's knee.

"He's had a little bit of a problem with his knee," Krzyzewski said. "It's not structural. Nothing structural. A jumper's knee, tendinitis – I guess there are a number of different things. But at different times, it can inhibit you – or you feel pretty good and then you can play, or you can work yourself through it. But yesterday we weren't able to do that."

Reddish received treatment on Saturday but Krzyzewski said he would have to see what Reddish can do when they take the court to practice Saturday afternoon.

"We're not gonna really do anything physical today, we gotta be careful," Krzyzewski said. "But just to see how [Reddish] feels, and we'll see if he's progressed. We might try to get him to shoot. But we haven't done that yet."

Reddish is projected top-five NBA draft pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo, scored 13 points in 32 minutes during Duke's second-round win over UCF last week. He is averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this year. He had started 35 games.

The Blue Devils tip off against the Spartans in the East Region finals at 5:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message