Watch: Auburn Fans Roll Toomer's Corner to Celebrate Tigers' First Final Four Appearance

The Tigers defeated SEC rival Kentucky 77-71 in overtime Sunday to earn a spot in the national semifinals.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 31, 2019

Auburn is headed to its first Final Four in school history, and fans in Toomer's Corner are ready to celebrate.

Fans flooded the celebratory spot after the Tigers downed Kentucky 77–71 in overtime Sunday to earn a spot in the national semifinals.

Toomer’s Corner, located at the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue, is the place for celebration after a Tiger victory. According to the Auburn Athletics Department, the tradition of decorating Toomer’s Corner began when employees of the drug store would throw ticket tape to celebrate news of an Auburn football away game victory.

The change from ticker tape to toilet paper occurred later, reportedly following the 17–16 victory over Alabama in 1972, when Tiger halfback Terry Henley vowed to “beat the number two out of Alabama.”

Sunday's contest was Auburn's first Elite Eight game since 1986 and the win put the team in the Final Four for the first time ever.

The Tigers will face Virginia on Saturday, April 6.

