Auburn is headed to its first Final Four in school history, and fans in Toomer's Corner are ready to celebrate.

Fans flooded the celebratory spot after the Tigers downed Kentucky 77–71 in overtime Sunday to earn a spot in the national semifinals.

Toomer's Corner: Not packed ➡️ jam packed 👀



(via CityofAuburnAL/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/djf7n9680n — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2019

Toomer’s Corner is packed celebrating @AuburnMBB’s first Final Four appearance. pic.twitter.com/gXEt9SNZmd — Sara Palczewski (@SaraPalczewski) March 31, 2019

Toomer’s Corner, located at the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue, is the place for celebration after a Tiger victory. According to the Auburn Athletics Department, the tradition of decorating Toomer’s Corner began when employees of the drug store would throw ticket tape to celebrate news of an Auburn football away game victory.

The change from ticker tape to toilet paper occurred later, reportedly following the 17–16 victory over Alabama in 1972, when Tiger halfback Terry Henley vowed to “beat the number two out of Alabama.”

Sunday's contest was Auburn's first Elite Eight game since 1986 and the win put the team in the Final Four for the first time ever.

The Tigers will face Virginia on Saturday, April 6.