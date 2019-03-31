Despite vanquishing Duke in the Elite Eight, Michigan State is not the current betting favorite to win the 2019 NCAA tournament. In fact, another No. 1 seed from the ACC has taken over that honor.

Bookmaker William Hill has Virginia as the +150 ($100 to profit $150) favorite to cut down the nets in Minneapolis. Michigan State is right behind the Hoos at +160, with Texas Tech at +450 and Auburn at +600 rounding up the quartet.

No. 5 seed Auburn will play Virginia on Saturday, April 6 at 6:09 p.m. EST, while the No. 2-seeded Spartans will play No. 3 seed Texas Tech later that evening at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET.