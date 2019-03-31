Virginia Betting Favorite to Win March Madness Ahead of Final Four

After Duke was eliminated in the Elite Eight, oddsmakers have a new betting favorite to cut down the nets in Minneapolis. 

By Max Meyer
March 31, 2019

Despite vanquishing Duke in the Elite Eight, Michigan State is not the current betting favorite to win the 2019 NCAA tournament. In fact, another No. 1 seed from the ACC has taken over that honor.

Bookmaker William Hill has Virginia as the +150 ($100 to profit $150) favorite to cut down the nets in Minneapolis. Michigan State is right behind the Hoos at +160, with Texas Tech at +450 and Auburn at +600 rounding up the quartet.

No. 5 seed Auburn will play Virginia on Saturday, April 6 at 6:09 p.m. EST, while the No. 2-seeded Spartans will play No. 3 seed Texas Tech later that evening at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET.

