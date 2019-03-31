UConn earned another bid to the Final Four by defeating Louisville to get out of the Albany Region in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
The UConn dynasty is alive and well.
The Huskies earned their 12th consecutive Final Four appearance Sunday when they defeated Louisville 80-73 to win the Albany Region.
It was a bit of a shock when the tournament bracket was revealed earlier this month and UConn was just the No. 2 in the region, ending a 12-year run of getting a top seed in the Big Dance. That didn't stop former President Barack Obama from picking the Huskies to win the championship once more though.
After a blowout win to open the tournament, UConn's next two victories were by just 12 points and eight points to set up the matchup with the top-seeded Cardinals.
In Sunday's game, UConn took advantage of strong first and fourth quarters to keep Louisville at enough of a distance to survive the Cardinals' late-game push that had them within two with less than 30 seconds left. Katie Lou Samuelson led the way with a game-high 29 points.
UConn will face the winner of Monday's Chicago Regional final between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Stanford.