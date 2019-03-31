The UConn dynasty is alive and well.

The Huskies earned their 12th consecutive Final Four appearance Sunday when they defeated Louisville 80-73 to win the Albany Region.

It was a bit of a shock when the tournament bracket was revealed earlier this month and UConn was just the No. 2 in the region, ending a 12-year run of getting a top seed in the Big Dance. That didn't stop former President Barack Obama from picking the Huskies to win the championship once more though.

After a blowout win to open the tournament, UConn's next two victories were by just 12 points and eight points to set up the matchup with the top-seeded Cardinals.

In Sunday's game, UConn took advantage of strong first and fourth quarters to keep Louisville at enough of a distance to survive the Cardinals' late-game push that had them within two with less than 30 seconds left. Katie Lou Samuelson led the way with a game-high 29 points.

UConn will face the winner of Monday's Chicago Regional final between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Stanford.