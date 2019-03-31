Zion Williamson Reacts to Loss vs. Michigan State: 'This Group Will Probably Never Play Together Again'

Williamson said there was a high likelihood that he played his final game with the Blue Devils.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 31, 2019

Zion Williamson said No. 1 Duke's upset loss to No. 2 Michigan State on Sunday was likely his last with the Blue Devils.

Following the team's 68–67 defeat in the Elite Eight, Williamson told reporters he had a lot on his mind as he reflected on Duke's season.

"We're very upset obviously because we wanted to go to the Final Four, but congrats to Michigan State. They deserved it. They played a hell of a game," Williamson said. "You just look around the locker room and see your teammates and your brothers and you just think this group will probably never going to play together again."

Williamson added that there was "obviously a high chance" that he would enter this year's NBA draft but did not make his decision official. Williamson is projected to be the No. 1 pick in June.

"You got seniors and other players who can potentially go pro, so each year, especially coming to Duke, you gotta enjoy being with that group because it changes every year," Williamson said. 

Williamson scored 104 points in this year's NCAA tournament, becoming the first freshman to score 100 points in an NCAA tournament since Derrick Rose in 2008, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Duke sensation finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Blue Devils' loss.

"This season has just been a movie," Williamson said. "It's not one with the best outcome, but it's been a great movie. I'm just glad I can be a part of it."

