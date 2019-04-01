Report: Kentucky Offered John Calipari Lifetime Contract To Counter 'Substantial' UCLA Interest

UCLA reportedly offered Calipari a contract worth $48 million over six years.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 01, 2019

The University of Kentucky has offered coach John Calipari a lifetime contract to counter the offer he received from UCLA, The Athletic's Seth Davis reported on Monday.

According to Davis, UCLA extended Calipari a deal worth approximately $48 million over six years. The two sides were in extensive contact before Calipari told UCLA last week that he was not interested in leaving Kentucky.

Calipari is currently the highest-paid basketball coach in the country and is making $9.2 million this year, according to USA Today. Kentucky allowed UCLA to speak with Calipari, but once the school learned the offer's legitimacy, it offered Calipari an extension that would include a 10-year term as a coach, Davis reported.

The deal also includes a promise to serve as a paid ambassador for the school after Calipari's retirement. Calipari signed a contract extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.

Calipari, 60, previously expressed his desire to remain at Kentucky, tweeting ahead of this year's NCAA tournament that "there is no better job in the world to coach basketball."

"My plan and my desire is to retire at Kentucky," he wrote. "I think the university feels the same as I do and we've talked openly about it."

Calipari has coached Kentucky to Final Four appearances in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. He won a national championship with the team in 2012.

The Wildcats suffered an upset loss against No. 5 Auburn during this year's Elite Eight.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message