The University of Kentucky has offered coach John Calipari a lifetime contract to counter the offer he received from UCLA, The Athletic's Seth Davis reported on Monday.

According to Davis, UCLA extended Calipari a deal worth approximately $48 million over six years. The two sides were in extensive contact before Calipari told UCLA last week that he was not interested in leaving Kentucky.

Calipari is currently the highest-paid basketball coach in the country and is making $9.2 million this year, according to USA Today. Kentucky allowed UCLA to speak with Calipari, but once the school learned the offer's legitimacy, it offered Calipari an extension that would include a 10-year term as a coach, Davis reported.

The deal also includes a promise to serve as a paid ambassador for the school after Calipari's retirement. Calipari signed a contract extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.

Calipari, 60, previously expressed his desire to remain at Kentucky, tweeting ahead of this year's NCAA tournament that "there is no better job in the world to coach basketball."

"My plan and my desire is to retire at Kentucky," he wrote. "I think the university feels the same as I do and we've talked openly about it."

Calipari has coached Kentucky to Final Four appearances in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. He won a national championship with the team in 2012.

The Wildcats suffered an upset loss against No. 5 Auburn during this year's Elite Eight.