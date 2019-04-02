Watch: Zion Williamson Nearly Breaks Backboard With Insane Dunk

Screenshot/Twitter

It's a miracle the goal is still intact after Zion's latest rim-rattling dunk.

By Jenna West
April 02, 2019

Zion Williamson never takes a break.

Despite Duke being eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Sunday, Williamson continues to keep his skills sharp. The freshman phenom appeared to play in a pickup game on Tuesday, and he delivered another insane dunk to add to his highlight reel. Williamson bounced the ball off the backboard before slamming it through the hoop and making the entire goal shake.

It's a miracle it's still hanging from the gym's ceiling. Watch the incredible dunk below.

The 6'7", 285-pounder took college basketball by storm this season with a number of sensational performances. Williamson scored 104 points in this year's NCAA tournament and averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds on 68% shooting over the season. He's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft this June.

