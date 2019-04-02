NC State Commit Jalen Lecque Checking NBA Draft Eligibility After Fifth Year of High School

Jalen Lecque turns 19 in June and played high school ball at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 02, 2019

Jalen Lecque might have the chance to go straight to the NBA from high schoolThe NC State commit and Brewster Academy guard has submitted paperwork to determine if he is eligible for the 2019 NBA draft, his father Derrick told Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com.

Lecque will be turning 19 in June after finishing his fifth year of high school. He reclassified after his junior season but fulfilled NCAA requirements to graduate after the 2017-18 academic year, the year he was originally supposed to graduate high school.

Since Lecque will be a year removed from his original high school graduating class and will turn 19 in the year of the draft, he has a shot at gaining eligibility. Back in December, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported that Lecque is expected to be made draft eligible. He had to submit his high school transcripts to the NBA office before April 11 and he has until April 21 to get his name on the draft's early entry list. He has until May 29 to decide if he wants to remove his name from the draft pool.

Lecque is the No. 33 recruit in the class of 2019 according to 24/7 Sports and Woo has him listed at No. 68 on his most recent 2019 NBA draft Big Board. However, the 6'4" prospect did not appear in his latest Mock Draft.

Lecque will still have the Jordan Brand Classic and draft combine to improve his stock if he is declared eligible.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message