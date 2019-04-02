Jalen Lecque might have the chance to go straight to the NBA from high school. The NC State commit and Brewster Academy guard has submitted paperwork to determine if he is eligible for the 2019 NBA draft, his father Derrick told Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com.

Lecque will be turning 19 in June after finishing his fifth year of high school. He reclassified after his junior season but fulfilled NCAA requirements to graduate after the 2017-18 academic year, the year he was originally supposed to graduate high school.

Since Lecque will be a year removed from his original high school graduating class and will turn 19 in the year of the draft, he has a shot at gaining eligibility. Back in December, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported that Lecque is expected to be made draft eligible. He had to submit his high school transcripts to the NBA office before April 11 and he has until April 21 to get his name on the draft's early entry list. He has until May 29 to decide if he wants to remove his name from the draft pool.

Lecque is the No. 33 recruit in the class of 2019 according to 24/7 Sports and Woo has him listed at No. 68 on his most recent 2019 NBA draft Big Board. However, the 6'4" prospect did not appear in his latest Mock Draft.

Lecque will still have the Jordan Brand Classic and draft combine to improve his stock if he is declared eligible.