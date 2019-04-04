2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational Participant Teams Announced

The 2020 Maui Invitational field will feature some of college basketball's blueblood programs.

By Kaelen Jones
April 04, 2019

The 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field is set. Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV will make up the eight-team group.

Entering Thursday, seven schools that competed in the Maui Invitational earlier in the season went on to win the national championship. Auburn has reached this weekend's Final Four after competing in Maui this past fall. 

UNC will compete in its eighth-ever Maui Invitational, breaking a tie with the University of Arizona for the most appearances at the event by a single program. The Tar Heels most recently participated in the 2016 invitational and went on to win the national championship that same season.

Indiana is making its seventh apperance and last won the tournament in 2002.

Gonzaga won last season's Maui Invitational, beating Duke in a thriller. The Blue Devils own the most-ever titles with five.

The 2019 Maui Invitational field includes BYU, Kansas, Michigan State, Chaminade, Dayton, Georgia, UCLA and Virginia Tech.

