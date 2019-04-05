Kentucky Coach John Calipari Expected Zion Williamson to Be Good, But Not as Good as He Was

Calipari said Friday that while he knew Zion would be good, he didn't expect him to dominate the way he did.

By Emily Caron
April 05, 2019

In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday, Kentucky coach John Calipari said that even while he was recruiting Zion Williamson in high school, he didn't expect him to be as good as he was.

"We recruited Zion. I probably missed him a little bit," Calipari said. "I knew he was going to be good, I didn't know he was going to be this good. I knew he could dominate, but not like he's done."

Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his freshman campaign for Duke with a 68.0% shooting percentage en route to earning AP Men's Basketball Player of the Year honors. He wound up in Durham after choosing Coach K's program over offers from Calipari's Kentucky along with Clemson, North Carolina and South Carolina back in January 2018.

The now-lifetime Kentucky coach recalled feeling like he missed out big by not landing the 6'7", 285-pound forward after the Wildcats lost to the Blue Devils during Williamson's college debut in November.

"And when we played against him, I walked off the court and said, 'I missed on another one!'" Calipari said on the show. "I knew he'd be good. The kid's off the chain."

Williamson finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Duke's dominant 118–84 win over Kentucky.

The Wildcats and the Blue Devils were bounced from the 2019 NCAA tournament in the Elite Eight. Kentucky suffered an upset loss against No. 5 Auburn while Duke fell to Cassius Winston and Michigan State.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message