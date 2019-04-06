Watch: Virginia’s Kyle Guy Breaks Down Wild Finish vs. Auburn

"I could lie to you and say I knew I was going to hit them, but I was terrified." 

By Chris Chavez
April 06, 2019

Virginia's Kyle Guy drew a foul with 0.6 seconds remaining and then made three free throws to send the Cavaliers to their first-ever national championship with a 63–62 win.

Guy came through for Virginia with a three-pointer to bring his team within one point with six seconds left. Auburn's Jared Harper was fouled and made one of two free throws before Virginia regained possession. Down by two, Guy chucked the ball for three and was bumped by Tigers guard Samir Doughty. Guy was sent to the line for three free throws and made every shot.

Here is how Guy explained the final moments of the game to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson:

"I was open for a split second. Ty had confidence in me. Controversial or not, it doesn't matter. We got the win. I've never been part of something that's controversial. I just can't even express how I feel right now.

"I could lie to you and say I knew I was going to hit them, but I was terrified," Guy added. "I had confidence in myself but this is what we dream of."

Guy finished the game with 15 points and four assists.

