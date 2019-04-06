Oregon Star Sabrina Ionescu Puts WNBA on Hold, Returns to Ducks for Senior Season

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu holds the NCAA record for career triple doubles with 18.

By Jenna West
April 06, 2019

Oregon junior guard Sabrina Ionescu has chosen to return for her senior season rather than enter the 2019 WNBA draft, she announced on Saturday.

Ionescu was projected as potentially the No. 1 pick in the draft had she declared. She had 24 hours after the Ducks' 72–67 loss to Baylor in the Final Four on Friday night to decide if she would enter the draft or return to school.

She announced her decision in a piece for The Player's Tribune. 

"I came back to the University of Oregon as a junior in 2018-2019. We made the Final Four," she wrote. "And now I couldn’t be happier to announce that I’m coming back to the University of Oregon for the 2019-2020 basketball season.

I won’t predict exactly how far we’re going to go….. but I’ll just say this.

We have unfinished business. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart."

The junior holds the NCAA record for career triple doubles (18) and is a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year. She won the Wade Trophy this season, awarded by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association for national player of the year, and a second straight Nancy Lieberman Award given to the nation's top point guard in women's basketball. Sports Illustrated's Joan Niesen profiled Ionescu this winter and her rise as a triple-double machine.

Ionescu averaged a career-high 19.9 points, 8.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game during her junior season. The Ducks reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament during Ionescu's first two seasons at Oregon and advanced to the Final Four this year. During her three seasons at Oregon, Ionescu scored 1,984 career points with 792 assists and 756 rebounds.

The WNBA draft is on Wednesday, April 10 in New York City.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message