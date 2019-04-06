How Many Times Has Virginia Appeared in the Final Four?

Virginia is making its third-ever apperance in the Final Four.

By Kaelen Jones
April 06, 2019

Virginia is making its third-ever Final Four appearance this season. It marks the first time the Cavaliers have reached the national semifinal round since the 1983-84 season.

The Cavaliers made it to the Final Four for the first time during the 1980-81. The team, then under the direction of Terry Holland, went 29–4 and finished fifth in the final AP Top 25 poll. They lost to North Carolina, 78–65, in the semifinal round.

Two seasons later, Holland guided Virginia back to the Final Four in 1984. Despite boasting a pair of top senior guards in Othell Wilson and Rick Carlisle, the Cavaliers were oustead in the semifinal round when they lost 49–47 to Houston in double overtime.

Thirty-five years later, Virginia will make its return to the Final Four. Under coach Tony Bennett, the team reached the semifinal after fending off demons from last year's tournament, when they lost in the first round to 16th-seeded UMBC.

This year, Virginia made it to the Final Four after outlasting Purdue in a thrilling overtime contest. The Cavaliers have never won a Final Four game (0–3).

