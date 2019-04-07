Arkansas is reportedly in talks to hire Nevada's Eric Musselman as its new head coach, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Musselman, 54, has spent each of the past four seasons as the Wolfpack's head coach. In 2017, he signed a five-year contract extension.

Under Musselman's direction, Nevada has captured each of the past three Mountain West Conference titles. The Wolfpack have also reached the NCAA tournament in each of those campaigns.

Last season, Nevada finished the season 29-5 and ranked as high as fifth in the AP Top 25. Musselman, who's only coached at Nevada during his collegiate career, has compiled a career record of 110–34.