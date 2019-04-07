Baylor's Lauren Cox celebrated her team's national championship over Notre Dame with tears in her eyes after she was wheeled off the court with an injury.

Cox raised the trophy following the 82–81 win.

Lauren Cox, who left the game in a wheelchair with a knee injury, raises the championship trophy with tears in her eyes. pic.twitter.com/kvsSMwuIcq — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2019

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey gave an emotional interview following the game. When asked by ESPN's Holly Rowe why she was crying, Mulkey simply said, "Lauren Cox."

Late in the third quarter, the junior Cox fell and appeared to injury her knee under Notre Dame's basket. She re-joined the team huddle on crutches in the fourth quarter and was helped to the bench by her teammates.

Lauren Cox was taken off the court in a wheelchair after an apparent knee injury late in the 3rd quarter 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B15mlTNeml — espnW (@espnW) April 7, 2019

In a post-third quarter interview, Mulkey told Rowe, "I can cry right now but I have to work." The coach held back those tears as much as she could until the game ended. Once the Bears won, she let it all out.

Cox had eight points and eight rebounds before leaving the game. She had 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in Baylor's 72-67 Final Four victory over Oregon.