Baylor Holds Off Notre Dame Comeback to Win Third National Championship

Baylor fended off a late Notre Dame comeback to win 82–81 and secure the 2019 women's NCAA tournament on Sunday,

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2019

In a thrilling final quarter, Baylor fought off a late comeback to beat Notre Dame 82-81 and win the 2019 women's NCAA tournament on Sunday, the program's third ever national championship.

 came out strong, outscoring Notre Dame 18–4 in the paint and 10-0 in transition to build a 25–14 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Bears held on to the lead until the fourth quarter when Notre Dame battled back to tie it after trailing by as many as 17 points in the second quarter. 

The Fighting Irish's late push began when Baylor's star junior Lauren Cox was wheeled off the court with an apparent knee injury.

After Cox left, the Irish erased a 12-point deficit to tie the game. In the final seconds, Notre Dame got one last opportunity to score, when the Bears fouled Arike Ogunbowale with a 82–80 lead. Ogunbowale was last year's tournament hero, winning the national championship for Notre Dame on a buzzer beater. But this season, Ogunbowale couldn't repeat the performance and she missed one of the two shots as the Bears held on to win as time expired. 

Baylor's Chloe Jackson led the team with 26 points and five assists.

Notre Dame had beaten UConn to move on to the finale, while Baylor moved past Oregon in the Final Four.  

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message