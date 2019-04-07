Report: Virginia Tech Close to Deal With Wofford Coach Mike Young

Mike Young has been the coach at Wofford for the past 17 seasons.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 07, 2019

Wofford coach Mike Young is close to an agreement with Virginia Tech to become the Hokies' next coach, Jeff Goodman of Stadium and Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com report. SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein has reported that Virginia Tech has called a team meeting for tonight where it is expected to announce Young's hiring to the players. 

Virginia Tech lost coach Buzz Williams following a run to the Sweet 16 when he decided to leave for Texas A&M after five seasons in Blacksburg that included three consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament.

Young has been with Wofford since 1989 when he started serving as an assistant under current-athletic director Richard Johnson. When Johnson left the basketball program to take full control of the athletic department in 2002, Young started a 17-season run as the Terriers head coach.

During that time, Young compiled a 299-244 record and made five NCAA tournaments over his last 10 seasons. This past campaign, Wofford went 30-5 and reached the second round of the Big Dance.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message