Wofford coach Mike Young is close to an agreement with Virginia Tech to become the Hokies' next coach, Jeff Goodman of Stadium and Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com report. SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein has reported that Virginia Tech has called a team meeting for tonight where it is expected to announce Young's hiring to the players.

Virginia Tech lost coach Buzz Williams following a run to the Sweet 16 when he decided to leave for Texas A&M after five seasons in Blacksburg that included three consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament.

Young has been with Wofford since 1989 when he started serving as an assistant under current-athletic director Richard Johnson. When Johnson left the basketball program to take full control of the athletic department in 2002, Young started a 17-season run as the Terriers head coach.

During that time, Young compiled a 299-244 record and made five NCAA tournaments over his last 10 seasons. This past campaign, Wofford went 30-5 and reached the second round of the Big Dance.