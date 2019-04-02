Report: Texas A&M Expected to Introduce Buzz Williams as New Head Coach

The Aggies went 14–18 during the 2018-19 campaign.

By Kaelen Jones
April 02, 2019

Texas A&M is expected to introduce Buzz Williams as the team's next head coach on Thursday, according to SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein.

Per Rothstein, Williams is tentatively scheduled to meet with the Aggies' players on Wednesday night. Williams has served as Virginia Tech's head coach since 2014. He is expected to replace Billy Kennedy, who was fired on March 15.

Williams led the Hokies to the NCAA tournament each of the past three seasons. After consecutive first-round exits, Virginia Tech reached the Sweet 16 this season, before losing to top-seeded Duke.

Prior to coaching at Virginia Tech, Williams spent one season at the University of New Orleans (2006-07), followed by a six-year stint at Marquette (2008-14). The 46-year-old currently owns a career coaching record of 253–154.

Texas A&M missed the NCAA tournament this season after reaching the Sweet 16 last year. The Aggies went 14–18 during the campaign, marking the first losing season under Kennedy since his first year at the helm. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message