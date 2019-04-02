Texas A&M is expected to introduce Buzz Williams as the team's next head coach on Thursday, according to SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein.

Per Rothstein, Williams is tentatively scheduled to meet with the Aggies' players on Wednesday night. Williams has served as Virginia Tech's head coach since 2014. He is expected to replace Billy Kennedy, who was fired on March 15.

Williams led the Hokies to the NCAA tournament each of the past three seasons. After consecutive first-round exits, Virginia Tech reached the Sweet 16 this season, before losing to top-seeded Duke.

Prior to coaching at Virginia Tech, Williams spent one season at the University of New Orleans (2006-07), followed by a six-year stint at Marquette (2008-14). The 46-year-old currently owns a career coaching record of 253–154.

Texas A&M missed the NCAA tournament this season after reaching the Sweet 16 last year. The Aggies went 14–18 during the campaign, marking the first losing season under Kennedy since his first year at the helm.