Purdue Guard Carsen Edwards Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

The 6'1" junior guard appeared in 36 games for the Boilermakers this season.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2019

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards has declared for the 2019 NBA draft, he announced Sunday.

“This is the beginning of a new journey and I’m thankful for everyone’s support and I’m ready for the next chapter in my life,” the junior wrote in a statement.

Edwards averaged 24.6 points per game this season to lead the Big Ten in scoring, and he helped lead the Boilermakers to an Elite Eight appearance this year in the NCAA tournament. Purdue lost to No. 1 Virginia, despite Edwards scoring 42 points in the game. He had 29 points in the team's Sweet 16 win over Tennessee and 68 combined points in Round 1 and Round 2.

He was named to the First Team All-Big Ten team and is an All-American.

