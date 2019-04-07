Texas Tech Cancels Classes for National Championship Game

Texas Tech students have another reason to be happy with classes getting canceled due to the school's national championship appearance Monday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2019

Texas Tech has canceled all classes Monday evening and all day Tuesday due to the Red Raiders first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament national championship game. 

The school announced the schedule change Sunday night ahead of the title game against Virginia on Monday night. 

Texas Tech beat Michigan State in the Final Four on Saturday to advance to the championship. Following the Red Raiders' historic win, students celebrated early Sunday morning by flipping cars and burning property in Lubbock, Texas. After multiple acts of vandalism, local police eventually used tear gas to break up the crowd. 

No. 1 Virginia moved past No. 5 Auburn to secure a spot in the title game. 

Texas Tech will take on Virginia at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

