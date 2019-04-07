Texas Tech has canceled all classes Monday evening and all day Tuesday due to the Red Raiders first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament national championship game.

The school announced the schedule change Sunday night ahead of the title game against Virginia on Monday night.

With @TexasTechMBB playing for a National Championship Monday night, classes after 5 p.m. on Monday and all day Tuesday have been canceled. Please see the attached memo for specific details. pic.twitter.com/rLbhXhbsTk — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) April 7, 2019

Texas Tech beat Michigan State in the Final Four on Saturday to advance to the championship. Following the Red Raiders' historic win, students celebrated early Sunday morning by flipping cars and burning property in Lubbock, Texas. After multiple acts of vandalism, local police eventually used tear gas to break up the crowd.

No. 1 Virginia moved past No. 5 Auburn to secure a spot in the title game.

Texas Tech will take on Virginia at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.