Texas Tech students celebrated their team's Final Four victory over Michigan State early on Sunday morning by flipping cars and burning property in Lubbock, Texas, according to reports. After multiple acts of vandalism, local police eventually used tear gas to break up the crowd.

After the Red Raiders' historic win and a spot in the National Championship, a large crowd took over the streets around the school's campus and climbed buildings and the top of telephone poles.

Some reportedly set fire to rental scooters and burned couches.

Texas Tech fans are going CRAZY after earning a spot in the men’s national championship basketball game. pic.twitter.com/VckBrkA6sI — Max Hengst (@MaxHengstDT) April 7, 2019

Texas Tech made it to the national championships and Lubbock does not know how to act pic.twitter.com/XZGjoCDB9A — jessie🍒 (@jessiedoan) April 7, 2019

The city of Lubbock issued a statement shortly after midnight:

“After the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team defeated Michigan State in a NCAA Championship Final Four game, hundreds of fans gathered on Broadway, near University. The crowd engaged in extremely dangerous, and disappointing, behavior including vandalizing property. We are proud, and excited, for Texas Tech, but behavior like this will not be tolerated. We want Red Raider fans to support the team and celebrate lawfully and responsibly. We are on the national stage so make Lubbock proud.”