The annual "One Shining Moment" montage is must-see after every NCAA tournament, and this year's edition is no different.

The song plays at the end of the tournament over a video montage capturing the most memorable moments—from the joyous to the heartbreaking—of the Madness.

This year's title game between Virginia and Texas Tech didn't disappoint with the game going into overtime before the Cavaliers beat the Red Raiders, 85–77. The story was even sweeter for Virginia after the Cavaliers lost last year to No. 16 seed UMBC in the first round.

The montage also heavily featured Duke star freshman Zion Williamson. Texas Tech alum and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes even made an appearance.

