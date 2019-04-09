Ashton Hagans Will Return to Kentucky for Sophomore Season

Hagans announced he was skipping the 2019 NBA draft on Tuesday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 09, 2019

Kentucky freshman Ashton Hagans will return to school for his sophomore season, the guard announced on Tuesday.

In a post on his Instagram account, Hagans revealed he had decided to bypass the 2019 NBA draft and return to Kentucky. 

"I'm back like I forgot my keys!" Hagans wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram

I’m back like I forgot my keys! #yearTwo🤫

A post shared by Ashton Hagans (@ashton.hagans) on

Hagans averaged 7.7 points per game and 4.3 assists per game in 37 games this season. He started 30 games and was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year with LSU's Tremont Waters. Hagans shot 47% from the floor but managed to shoot just 27.5% from three. 

With PJ Washington already declared for the draft and Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson possibly on their way out, Hagans will likely see the starting lineup when the 2019 season begins.

