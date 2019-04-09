Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington will enter the 2019 NBA draft, he announced Tuesday. He will sign with an agent.

Washington averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds across 35 games (33 starts) during his second season in Lexington. The 6'8", 228-pounder was named a 2018-19 Wooden Award finalist and helped lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight.

I will be entering my name into the 2019 NBA Draft and signing with an agent. Thank you BBN for all your love and support over the past two years. Once a wildcat, Always a wildcat 🉑✍🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/3x6n5RcHqZ — Paul Washington Jr (@PJWashington) April 9, 2019

"The staff challenged me from day one to become the best version of myself and to work hard to become one of the top players in college basketball," Washington said. "I think I've become that."

The Crossover's Jeremy Woo projects Washington as a lottery pick. In Woo's latest mock draft, he forecasted the Kentucky forward to be chosen 11th overall by the Lakers.