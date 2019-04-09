Kentucky's PJ Washington Declares for NBA Draft After Two Seasons

Washignton averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds during his second season at Kentucky.

By Kaelen Jones
April 09, 2019

Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington will enter the 2019 NBA draft, he announced Tuesday. He will sign with an agent.

Washington averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds across 35 games (33 starts) during his second season in Lexington. The 6'8", 228-pounder was named a 2018-19 Wooden Award finalist and helped lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight.

"The staff challenged me from day one to become the best version of myself and to work hard to become one of the top players in college basketball," Washington said. "I think I've become that."

The Crossover's Jeremy Woo projects Washington as a lottery pick. In Woo's latest mock draft, he forecasted the Kentucky forward to be chosen 11th overall by the Lakers.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message