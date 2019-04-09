St. John's officially announced Tuesday that coach Chris Mullin has stepped down after four seasons.

In his time with the Red Storm, Mullin went 59-73 and saw his team improve its win total after each of his seasons. This past year, the squad reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in his tenure as they went 21-13 and reached the First Four.

"We thank Coach Mullin for all of his contributions to our men's basketball program," athletic director Mike Cragg said in a statement. "St. John's basketball progressed well during his tenure, culminating with a trip to the NCAA Tournament this past season. Coach Mullin has a deep passion for this program and he has been committed to helping our student-athletes achieve their goals on and off the court, so I know this was not an easy decision. We wish him and his family nothing but the best as he begins this new chapter of his life."

St. John's 21 wins this season matched their highest total since 1999-2000.

In a statement from the school obtained by ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello, Mullin described the decision to step down as "extremely emotional" and noted that his brother Rod dying of cancer in March played a role in the move.

"I took time to reflect upon my true values and believe this is the right time to make a change," Mullin said in the statement. "I am extremely grateful to the administration, which has supported me and our basketball program on every level.

"I've been amazed by our coaches, trainers, managers and staff who work relentless hours, which enables this team to grow and thrive. I've been honored to coach the young men who are the heart and soul of this program. It's a job I will always cherish."

He added that his time with St. John's has "been one of the most thrilling and challenging points of my career" and that "Selection Sunday will be a lifetime memory."