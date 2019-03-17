Watch: St. John's Among Bubble Teams Celebrating NCAA Tournament Selection

The best part of Selection Sunday is seeing the joy players have when their teams are announced.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 17, 2019

It's that time of the year again.

Sunday marked the unofficial beginning of the 2019 NCAA tournament as the bracket was announced and the 68-team field was made complete.

While Selection Sunday was a formality for some squads, it was also a heart-pounding and nerve-racking experience for plenty of other programs.

But for teams like St. John's that did make it to the Big Dance, Sunday was a time for celebration more than anything.

Some celebrations though weren't as over the top as others.

Make sure to fill out your bracket before it's too late.

