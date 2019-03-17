Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

It's that time of the year again.

Sunday marked the unofficial beginning of the 2019 NCAA tournament as the bracket was announced and the 68-team field was made complete.

While Selection Sunday was a formality for some squads, it was also a heart-pounding and nerve-racking experience for plenty of other programs.

But for teams like St. John's that did make it to the Big Dance, Sunday was a time for celebration more than anything.

We knew it all along 😅 pic.twitter.com/qJA9qZgGxo — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 17, 2019

Some celebrations though weren't as over the top as others.

dude was like "oh wait, we don't celebrate a 6 seed?" pic.twitter.com/YjT0nccFGv — Dan Gartland (@Dan_Gartland) March 17, 2019

