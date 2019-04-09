Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino reportedly expressed interest in coaching St. John's if the head-coaching position was to open, according to the New York Post.

According to the Post, St. John's coach Chris Mullins has reportedly stepped down following a four-year stint at his alma mater. St. John's has yet to publicly make any statements regarding Mullins's status.

In the meantime, Pitino has presented a case as for why the the two-time national championship winner should be considered for St. John's potential opening.

Pitino reportedly told the New York Times' Adam Zagoria via text that he "would bring St. John's to the Elite level not seen since Louie (Lou Carnesecca) roamed the sidelines."

Pitino coached Louisville for over 15 seasons prior to being fired in October 2017 amid a federal investigation into corruption and allegations that agents and executives attempted to steer recruits to sign with schools associated with shoe companies.

Last September, Pitino said that he was "finished coaching" after writing a book. By late October, however, he said that he was hoping for another chance to coach in the NBA. He became coach of EuroLeague club, Panathinaikos B.C., which he deemed as a sabbatical.

While Pitino appears set on assuming a role as St. John's coach, the New York Post has reported that the school's primary target is Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley.