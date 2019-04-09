Cruz sent a selfie over Twitter as Texas Tech held a one-point lead in the final minute of regulation.
Texas senator Ted Cruz was in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night as Texas Tech faced Virginia in the national championship game. Cruz sent out a tweet with under a minute to play in regulation, and the matchup didn't go well for the Red Raiders from there.
Cruz tweeted a selfie as Texas Tech led 66-65 with 35 seconds remaining. But the Red Raiders couldn't hold its lead, giving up a three from Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Virginia then outscored Texas Tech 17-9 in overtime en route to an 85-77 victory.
35 seconds. ONE point LEAD. GO RED RAIDERS!!! #1 Defense. pic.twitter.com/S5XBefCsk1— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 9, 2019
Cruz did follow-up with a tweet postgame. He congratulated Texas Tech for its impressive season, adding, "all of Texas is proud of you."
A heartbreaking loss, but an AMAZING game. Congrats to @TexasTechMBB for a history-making season. Overtime in the National Championship — all of Texas is proud of you. #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/QwRbbd7lMz— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 9, 2019
Cruz won his re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate in November 2018. Texas Tech reached its first Final Four in program history in 2019.