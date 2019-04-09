Did Ted Cruz Jinx Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament Title Game?

Cruz sent a selfie over Twitter as Texas Tech held a one-point lead in the final minute of regulation. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 09, 2019

Texas senator Ted Cruz was in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night as Texas Tech faced Virginia in the national championship game. Cruz sent out a tweet with under a minute to play in regulation, and the matchup didn't go well for the Red Raiders from there. 

Cruz tweeted a selfie as Texas Tech led 66-65 with 35 seconds remaining. But the Red Raiders couldn't hold its lead, giving up a three from Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Virginia then outscored Texas Tech 17-9 in overtime en route to an 85-77 victory

Cruz did follow-up with a tweet postgame. He congratulated Texas Tech for its impressive season, adding, "all of Texas is proud of you."

Cruz won his re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate in November 2018. Texas Tech reached its first Final Four in program history in 2019. 

