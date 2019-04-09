Texas senator Ted Cruz was in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night as Texas Tech faced Virginia in the national championship game. Cruz sent out a tweet with under a minute to play in regulation, and the matchup didn't go well for the Red Raiders from there.

Cruz tweeted a selfie as Texas Tech led 66-65 with 35 seconds remaining. But the Red Raiders couldn't hold its lead, giving up a three from Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Virginia then outscored Texas Tech 17-9 in overtime en route to an 85-77 victory.

35 seconds. ONE point LEAD. GO RED RAIDERS!!! #1 Defense. pic.twitter.com/S5XBefCsk1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 9, 2019

Cruz did follow-up with a tweet postgame. He congratulated Texas Tech for its impressive season, adding, "all of Texas is proud of you."

A heartbreaking loss, but an AMAZING game. Congrats to @TexasTechMBB for a history-making season. Overtime in the National Championship — all of Texas is proud of you. #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/QwRbbd7lMz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 9, 2019

Cruz won his re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate in November 2018. Texas Tech reached its first Final Four in program history in 2019.

