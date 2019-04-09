Ty Jerome would like to officially apologize to anybody who is bothered by Virginia's style of play.

Following Monday's national championship victory over Texas Tech, the junior expressed his condolences for the likes of Stephen A. Smith and anybody else who didn't enjoy watching the Cavaliers' and their offense that literally plays at the slowest pace in the nation.

"I just feel so bad for [ESPN’s] Stephen A. Smith," Jerome told Sports Illustrated's Andy Staples. "He said he hated watching us. And he had to watch us every single round of the tournament. I feel so bad for him. It must have been so hard for him."

Having to watch six Virginia games could be seen as torture depending on how you consume the sport, so Stephen A. probably won't be too happy to learn that the Cavaliers are the early favorites to capture the 2020 title.

If another UMBC doesn't emerge next year, we'll probably have to watch at least a handful of tournament games with Virginia. But maybe we'll get more used to the team's perceived boringness by then.