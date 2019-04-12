Marquette guard Markus Howard announced he is returning to the program for his senior season on Friday, citing "unfinished business."

Howard was named the Big East Player of the Year in 2018-19 and earned consensus All-American honors. He averaged 25 points per game and shot 40.3% from beyond the arc. Howard had the sixth-most points of any player in the NCAA last year and was one of 11 players to tally 100-plus threes and 100-plus assists.

Unfinished Business🤫

Looking forward to next season with this team〽️🔷 #mubb pic.twitter.com/mdSqE5qCwL — Markus Howard (@markushoward11) April 12, 2019

The Golden Eagles finished second in the Big East at 24–10. The team's regular-season success was overshadowed by an early exit in the NCAA tournament. Marquette lost in the first round to No. 12 Murray State as Racers point guard Ja Morant erupted for a triple double. Morant is No. 2 on Sports Illustrated analyst Jeremy Woo's NBA draft Big Board.

Marquette has not won an NCAA tournament game since 2013. Howard and head coach Steve Wojciechowski lost in the tournament's first round in 2017.