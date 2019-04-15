The 6'7" redshirt sophomore posted a career-high 27 point performance in Virginia's national championship win.
Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter has declared for the 2019 NBA draft, he announced on Instagram Monday. Hunter is the projected No. 10 pick on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest NBA mock draft and he's ranked No. 9 on the latest big board.
Being at the University of Virginia has been an amazing experience. From being a redshirt to winning a national championship, the journey has been unbelievable. I want to say thank you to Coach Bennett and the coaching staff for challenging me everyday to become not only a better basketball player but a better man off the court. I am forever grateful for them. Winning a national championship has always been a dream of mine and accomplishing that with this team is something I will never forget. Thank you to all the fans for your tremendous support. You guys will always be in my heart. My family has always been my backbone. I could never thank them enough for all of the work they have done for me. My mom, brother, and two sisters have always been there for me and without them I would not be the man I am today. I want to Thank God for blessing me with this unique opportunity. Playing NBA was always a lifelong dream, with that being said I would like to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing an agent. UVA will always be a special place to me. Wahoowa! 🧡💙
The 6'7" redshirt sophomore capped off a solid sophomore campaign with the best performance of his collegiate career in Virginia's first national championship win in program history–leading the Cavaliers as they completed their redemption run and avenged their infamous first-round loss, which Hunter missed with a broken wrist in the ACC 2018 tournament.
Hunter’s stat line after 2019's thrilling title game–which ended with an 85–77 overtime win over Texas Tech for Virginia–showed a career-high 27 points on 8-for-16 shooting to go with nine rebounds. Over the game’s first 18 minutes Hunter went 0-for-7 from the field but sunk eight-of-nine from then on, dropping 22 of his 27 points in the second half.
On the season, Hunter averaged 15.2 points–good for second on the team behind shooting guard Kyle Guy–5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while starting all 38 games for Virginia. The Philadelphia, Penn., native shot at a 52.0% clip from the field and 43.8% from deep.
Hunter's was also one of the team's best defenders, taking home ACC Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive Player of the Year honors in addition to an Associated Press All-America Third Team nod.