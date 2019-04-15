Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter has declared for the 2019 NBA draft, he announced on Instagram Monday. Hunter is the projected No. 10 pick on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest NBA mock draft and he's ranked No. 9 on the latest big board.

The 6'7" redshirt sophomore capped off a solid sophomore campaign with the best performance of his collegiate career in Virginia's first national championship win in program history–leading the Cavaliers as they completed their redemption run and avenged their infamous first-round loss, which Hunter missed with a broken wrist in the ACC 2018 tournament.

Hunter’s stat line after 2019's thrilling title game–which ended with an 85–77 overtime win over Texas Tech for Virginia–showed a career-high 27 points on 8-for-16 shooting to go with nine rebounds. Over the game’s first 18 minutes Hunter went 0-for-7 from the field but sunk eight-of-nine from then on, dropping 22 of his 27 points in the second half.

On the season, Hunter averaged 15.2 points–good for second on the team behind shooting guard Kyle Guy–5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while starting all 38 games for Virginia. The Philadelphia, Penn., native shot at a 52.0% clip from the field and 43.8% from deep.

Hunter's was also one of the team's best defenders, taking home ACC Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive Player of the Year honors in addition to an Associated Press All-America Third Team nod.