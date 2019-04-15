Virginia junior guard Ty Jerome has declared for the 2019 NBA draft and will sign with an agent, he announced Monday on Instagram.

Jerome, a two-year starter, helped lead the Cavaliers to their first-ever national championship during his final season.

"I know it's the right time to announce this." — Ty Jerome joins SI Now to explain his decision to declare for the NBA draft 👇 pic.twitter.com/KWLJwCUZJ4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 15, 2019

"I have had a ball in my hand basically since the day I was born," Jerome wrote. "My dream has always been to play in the NBA. Therefore, after speaking with my family and coaches and giving it a lot of thought, I know it’s the right time to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent."

Jerome averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds last season.

The Crossover's Jeremy Woo projected Jerome to be selected 33rd by the Phoenix Suns in his most recent mock draft.