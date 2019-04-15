Virginia's Ty Jerome Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Jerome averaged 13.6 points per game during his junior season.

By Kaelen Jones
April 15, 2019

Virginia junior guard Ty Jerome has declared for the 2019 NBA draft and will sign with an agent, he announced Monday on Instagram.

Jerome, a two-year starter, helped lead the Cavaliers to their first-ever national championship during his final season.

"I have had a ball in my hand basically since the day I was born," Jerome wrote. "My dream has always been to play in the NBA. Therefore, after speaking with my family and coaches and giving it a lot of thought, I know it’s the right time to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent."

Jerome averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds last season.

The Crossover's Jeremy Woo projected Jerome to be selected 33rd by the Phoenix Suns in his most recent mock draft.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message