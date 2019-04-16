Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser has turned down an offer to become the head coach at St. John's on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Moser was reportedly offered the job at St. John's on Monday night. Chris Mullin stepped down as St. John's head coach on April 9 after four seasons and two NCAA tournament appearances with the Red Storm.

Moser has spent the last eight years at Loyola-Chicago. He won 141 games and reached the NCAA tournament in 2018. Moser and the Ramblers made a surprise run to the 2018 Final Four before losing to Michigan in the national semifinal.

St. John's has made the NCAA tournament just five times since 2000. Their last NCAA tournament victory came in 1999. The Red Storm will continue their search for a sixth head coach since 2000.