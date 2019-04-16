Report: Loyola-Chicago Head Coach Porter Moser Turns Down St. John's Job to Replace Chris Mullin

Moser is 141–125 in eight seasons at Loyola Chicago, including a run to the 2018 Final Four. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 16, 2019

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser has turned down an offer to become the head coach at St. John's on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Moser was reportedly offered the job at St. John's on Monday night. Chris Mullin stepped down as St. John's head coach on April 9 after four seasons and two NCAA tournament appearances with the Red Storm.

Moser has spent the last eight years at Loyola-Chicago. He won 141 games and reached the NCAA tournament in 2018. Moser and the Ramblers made a surprise run to the 2018 Final Four before losing to Michigan in the national semifinal

St. John's has made the NCAA tournament just five times since 2000. Their last NCAA tournament victory came in 1999. The Red Storm will continue their search for a sixth head coach since 2000. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message