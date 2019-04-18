Iona head coach Tim Cluess withdrew his name from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at St. John's.

Cluess, who at one point was reported to be the frontrunner to replace Chris Mullin, is the second coach to turn down the Red Storm. Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser declined to take the job earlier this week.

Mullin stepped down from the job last week after four seasons at the school, with two NCAA tournament berths with the Red Storm.

“I am taking my name out of consideration for the St. John’s job. When I was unexpectedly contacted by them last week it opened up a flood of emotions," Cluess said. "There comes a point where the reality of the situation becomes more clear and moving forward is what is needed.”

Cluess has been the head coach at Iona for the past nine seasons, making six NCAA tournament appearances in his tenure.

UMBC coach Ryan Odom, who also has been linked as a possible St. John's target, also doesn't appear to be going anywhere.