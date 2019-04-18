Kansas Appeals Two-Year Suspension For Forward Silvio De Sousa

Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola testified he gave $2,500 to De Sousa's guardian for online class registration. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 18, 2019

Kansas submitted a formal appeal of Silvio De Sousa's two-year suspension and state that the freshman forward was "unaware of and from which he did not benefit" regarding any alleged NCAA violations.

The Jayhawks withheld De Sousa from the 2018-19 season as his NCAA eligibility was under review. Former Adidas consultant TJ Gassnola noted payments to De Sousa during an appearance in federal court in October 2018.

"Evidence showed Gassnola making note of a meeting with Kansas coach Bill Self and his staff, whom he assured Adidas was “here to help” with recruiting targets," Sports Illustrated's Dan Greene wrote in October. "On the stand, Gassnola described how de Sousa’s guardian needed a five-figure payment to get out of an agreement with Under Armour for de Sousa to attend Maryland."

Kansas attempted to regain De Sousa's eligibility in January, but the NCAA ruled in February its decision to suspend De Sousa for the end of the 2018-19 season and the entire 2019-20 season. De Sousa could also declare for the NBA draft, with the early-entry deadline arriving on Saturday,

De Sousa averaged 4.0 points and 8.4 minutes per game as a freshman in 2017-18. Kansas lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2019, losing to Auburn

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message