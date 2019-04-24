During Wednesday's federal trial concerning corruption in college basketball, a 2017 video recording showed defendant Christian Dawkins discussing a conversation with Arizona coach Sean Miller regarding payments for former Arizona star Deandre Ayton, according to multiple reports.

Dawkins quotes Miller from their previous conversation, saying, "Sean Miller called me a week and a half ago [and said] 'I'm taking care of everything myself. I wanna bring you in. I'll turn over everything to you.'"

FBI witness Mary Blazer testified, "I understood that to mean he had been taking care of payments for Deandre Ayton. Sean Miller was taking care of everything for Deandre Ayton and his family."

Dawkins on the FBI video: ‘’Sean Miller has to know everything that goes on. I can call Sean and have a conversation like this is what’s going on. He’ll talk on the phone about stuff he shouldn’t talk on the phone about.’ — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 24, 2019

A screenshot of a text by Dawkins was also shown in court. The text was read 'These are my guys' and included Miller, Rick Pitino, Tom Izzo, Will Wade, Marvin Menzies and Kevin Keatts.

Dawkins's attorney Steve Hanley said he is going to file a motion to see if Miller can be allowed to testify after he was initially barred from being called by the defense.

Miller just finished his 10th season with Arizona following five years at Xavier. The Wildcats went 17-15 this season and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012.