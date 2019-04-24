Five-star Johnny Juzang, one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, is reclassifying to 2019, he announced on Wednesday.

The 6'6" wing from Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) School is ranked as the No. 21 player in the 2019 class on the 247Sports Composite. His reclassification instantly makes him one of the biggest remaining fish available for teams looking to improve their rosters heading into the 2019–20 season.

Juzang took an official visit to Virginia last October and will visit Kentucky on Monday, reports 247’s Evan Daniels. He also had Villanova visit him this week and has shown interest in Kansas, UCLA and USC as well. He plans to announce his commitment in the new few weeks, according to the statement.

The 18-year-old Juzang, a strong shooter who went 43.4% from three on the most recent AAU circuit, would be a major spring addition for whoever earns his commitment. In particular, Virginia is looking to bounce back from a trio of NBA draft departures (the Cavaliers are also in the hunt for brothers Sam and Joey Hauser, who are transferring from Marquette), while Kentucky could use Juzang’s shooting ability in its offense. The Wildcats already have another top recruiting class coming in but must replace their top three perimeter scorers.

There's been a flurry of recruiting activity of late as the final 2019 pieces make their decisions, including Matthew Hurt and Cassius Stanley picking Duke and Cole Anthony and Anthony Harris signing with North Carolina. Top unsigned recruits include five-stars Jaden McDaniels, Precious Achiuwa and Trendon Watford.