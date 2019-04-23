Report: Sam and Joey Hauser Set Visits to Wisconsin, Virginia and Michigan State

After shining at Marquette, the pair of brothers are among the most sought-after NCAA transfers available this spring.

By Molly Geary
April 23, 2019

Brothers Sam and Joey Hauser, arguably the top college basketball sit-out transfers on the market this spring, have set dates to visit three schools and intend to visit a fourth, it was reported on Tuesday.

According to Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook's Mark Miller, the Hauser brothers will visit Wisconsin from April 26 to 28, Michigan State from May 3 to 5 and Virginia from May 17 to 19. The pair of forwards told Jon Rothstein they also plan to visit Iowa, though a date has not been determined.

In a surprise announcement, Sam and Joey revealed earlier this month that they will leave Marquette. The Golden Eagles had been projected as a potential top-10 team next season after the news of Markus Howard's return, but those expectations changed with their departure.

Both will sit out the 2019–20 season in preparation for being eligible in 2020–21. The 6'8" Sam will have one year remaining as a senior, while 6'9" Joey will have two years unless he receives a waiver for his medical redshirt season.

The brothers were expected to be highly sought-after due to the fact that Sam averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% from three in 2018–19, while Joey averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and shot 42.5% from deep.

While Sam and Joey will sit out the 2019–20 season, their presence on a team's roster will still require the use of two scholarships next season. Reigning champ Virginia has recently had space open up due to the departures of De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy to the NBA draft and the pending transfer of Marco Anthony.

