Five-Star Prospect Johnny Juzang Announces Top Four Schools

Five-star Johnny Juzang announced his top four schools on Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 28, 2019

The five-star wing from Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) revealed he will choose between Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon and Virginia.

Juzang reclassified to the class of 2019 from the class of 2020 on Wednesday. In his statement announcing his reclassification, Juzang said his final decision would be made in the next few weeks. 

Juzang had also previously considered Villanova, UCLA and USC.

Juzang is listed as the No. 21 prospect in the nation, and he is listed at 6'6" and 200 pounds, according to 247Sports.

