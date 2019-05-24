NCAA president Mark Emmert made $3.9 million in total compensation during the 2017 calendar year, USA Today reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, the association’s new federal tax return shows Emmert received a 60% increase in compensation between Sept. 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2018. His pay increased from $2.4 million the previous year to $3.9 million due to a $1.4 million deferred payment that was written into his contract.

Emmert's salary increase coincided with an FBI investigation into the college basketball corruption scandal, which concluded on May 8. Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York won a pair of guilty verdicts against agent Christian Dawkins and Adidas consultant Merl Code. Dawkins was ruled guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, while Code was guilty on conspiracy charges.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that it would be taking a more active role in investigating corruption in college basketball. The association has already launched investigations into the basketball program at Arizona, as well as the basketball and football programs at Kansas.

The news of Emmert’s salary increase also comes shortly after the NCAA announced that is forming a working group committee to look into paying college athletes for names, image and likeness.

Emmert has served as the NCAA president since October 2010.