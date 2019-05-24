Report: Mark Emmert Received 60% Raise in '17, Made $3.9M Amid College Hoops Scandal

Emmert received a 60% raise in 2017 while college basketball was being investigated by the FBI for corruption.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 24, 2019

NCAA president Mark Emmert made $3.9 million in total compensation during the 2017 calendar year, USA Today reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, the association’s new federal tax return shows Emmert received a 60% increase in compensation between Sept. 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2018. His pay increased from $2.4 million the previous year to $3.9 million due to a $1.4 million deferred payment that was written into his contract.

Emmert's salary increase coincided with an FBI investigation into the college basketball corruption scandal, which concluded on May 8. Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York won a pair of guilty verdicts against agent Christian Dawkins and Adidas consultant Merl Code. Dawkins was ruled guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, while Code was guilty on conspiracy charges.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that it would be taking a more active role in investigating corruption in college basketball. The association has already launched investigations into the basketball program at Arizona, as well as the basketball and football programs at Kansas

The news of Emmert’s salary increase also comes shortly after the NCAA announced that is forming a working group committee to look into paying college athletes for names, image and likeness.

Emmert has served as the NCAA president since October 2010.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message