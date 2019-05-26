Report: Hauser Brothers Sam and Joey Split Up, Won't Transfer to Wisconsin

Sam and Joey Hauser have reportedly split up and are expected to choose Virginia and Michigan State, respectively.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 26, 2019

Sam and Joey Hauser have decided to split up and transfer to different schools, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal's Robert Zizzo reported on Saturday.

According to Zizzo, both brothers have turned down the Wisconsin Badgers, who were hoping to land the pair and end an in-state recruiting drought. While the pair has yet to officially make a decision, sources close to the situation reportedly told Zizzo that Sam has decided to attend Virginia and Joey has selected Michigan State.

The brothers had intended to continue playing together after announcing last month that they were leaving Marquette but have since decided to split up.

Both Sam and Joey will sit out the 2019–20 season, barring appeals, but will be eligible in 2020–21. Sam will have one year remaining as a senior, but requires two years of scholarship, while Joey will have two years of eligibility on three years of scholarship unless he receives a waiver for his medical redshirt season.

Sam appeared in 101 games at Marquette, including 97 starts. The 6'8" forward earned second-team All-Big East honors as a junior in 2018-19 after averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Joey  averaged 29.2 minutes and 9.7 points last season, shootingt 42.3% from 3-point range as a freshman.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message