Sam and Joey Hauser have decided to split up and transfer to different schools, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal's Robert Zizzo reported on Saturday.

According to Zizzo, both brothers have turned down the Wisconsin Badgers, who were hoping to land the pair and end an in-state recruiting drought. While the pair has yet to officially make a decision, sources close to the situation reportedly told Zizzo that Sam has decided to attend Virginia and Joey has selected Michigan State.

The brothers had intended to continue playing together after announcing last month that they were leaving Marquette but have since decided to split up.

Both Sam and Joey will sit out the 2019–20 season, barring appeals, but will be eligible in 2020–21. Sam will have one year remaining as a senior, but requires two years of scholarship, while Joey will have two years of eligibility on three years of scholarship unless he receives a waiver for his medical redshirt season.

Sam appeared in 101 games at Marquette, including 97 starts. The 6'8" forward earned second-team All-Big East honors as a junior in 2018-19 after averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Joey averaged 29.2 minutes and 9.7 points last season, shootingt 42.3% from 3-point range as a freshman.