Hauser Brothers, Joey and Sam, to Transfer From Marquette

Marquette lost a pair of starters following the Hauser brothers' departure.

By Kaelen Jones
April 15, 2019

Brothers Sam and Joey Hauser will transfer from Marquette following the conclusion of the current semester, the school announced Monday.

Sam was a three-year starter for the Golden Eagles. Joey played just one season prior to deciding to move on.

"I've built lifelong friendships with numerous people over the last 3 (sic) years and I will cherish those for eternity," Sam said in a statment.

Added Joey: "This has been a difficult decision, but I have made the choice to transfer from Marquette and continue my college basketball career elsewhere."

Sam, listed 6'8" and 225 pounds, averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last year. He also shot 92.4% from the free-throw line.

Joey, who's 6'9" and 230 pounds, averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Both brothers shot over 40% from three in 2018–19.

The loss could prove significant, as Marquette was expected to be a top contender out of the Big East in returning both the Hauser brothers alongside reigning Big East Player of the Year Markus Howard. Howard announced that he's returning for his senior year last week. Prior to the news of the Hauser brothers' transfer, the Golden Eagles had been ranked No. 6 in SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25.

