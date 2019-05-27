Duke Center Marques Bolden Forfeits Eligibility, Stays in NBA Draft

Bolden averaged 1.7 blocks and 19 minutes per game as a junior in 2018-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 27, 2019

Duke center Marques Bolden will forfeit his NCAA eligibility and remain in the 2019 NBA draft, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

The Blue Devils announced Bolden would enter his name into the draft pool on April 21. The junior started 21 games for Duke in 2018-19, tallying 5.3 points and 1.7 blocks per game in 19 minutes. Bolden missed the ACC tournament as be battled an MCL injury, but played 46 minutes in the NCAA tournament. He posted two double-doubles in ACC play. 

Bolden came to the Blue Devils as a five-star prospect out of DeSoto, Texas in 2016. He was injured for much of his rookie year, averaging just 1.5 points per game. 

The 2019 NBA draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 20. Bolden will look to be the fourth Blue Devil selected in the draft after Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish. The freshman trio preceding Bolden are all likely lottery picks. 

