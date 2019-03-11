Duke Center Marques Bolden Will Miss ACC Tournament With MCL Injury

Duke center Marques Bolden will miss the ACC Tournament with an MCL injury. 

By Jenna West
March 11, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Duke center Marques Bolden will miss the ACC Tournament with an MCL injury. 

"There's no way [Bolden] will be ready for the ACC Tournament," head coach Mike Krzyzewski told GoDuke.com. "Whatever grade [the sprain] is, he's not going to be well in one week."

Bolden injured his knee just three minutes into the Blue Devils' regular season finale clash against rival North Carolina. The junior went down when trying to block Garrison Brooks' dunk and immediately grabbed his knee in pain. Trainers came onto the court to check out Bolden's knee, and two teammates later helped him off to the floor and into the locker room.

After the game, head coach Mike Krzyzewski said that Bolden had a sprained MCL in his left knee but didn't know the grade of the sprain yet.

Bolden is the latest Duke player to sustain a knee sprain after star freshman Zion Williamson went down in the Blue Devils' loss to UNC on Feb. 20. Williamson suffered a Grade 1 right knee sprain when he slipped and ripped through his shoe. Duke listed Williamson as day-to-day, but he ended up missing the remainder of the regular season.

Bolden finished the regular season averaging 6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while leading Duke with 55 blocked shots.

Williamson is expected to return for the ACC Tournament and he was named the ACC Player of the Year on Monday.

Duke enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play in a quarterfinals matchup on Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils will play the winner of the Wednesday 9 p.m. ET matchup.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message