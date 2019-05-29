The 2019 NBA draft withdrawal deadline is here. By 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, any NCAA underclassmen who declared for the draft but wish to return to school must remove their name to retain their college eligibility.

Many decisions have already been made, from the obvious (the likes of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Jarrett Culver) to those who originally left the door open to return (the likes of Ignas Brazdeikis, Kyle Guy, Zach Norvell and Grant Williams) before announcing they would stay in. And many players are already on board to come back for another NCAA season, including Cassius Winston, Tre Jones, Jalen Smith and Ashton Hagans.

But there are still several major dominos left to fall on Wednesday, headlined by the likes of Louisville's Jordan Nwora, Kansas's Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes, Kentucky's E.J. Montgomery, Seton Hall's Myles Powell and more.

We're tracking all of Wednesday's decisions as they are announced below.

10:00 a.m.

Indiana's Devonte Green, Aljami Durham and Justin Smith have all withdrawn from the draft and will return to school, reports Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The move was expected, but ensures the only underclassman the Hoosiers will lose to the draft is Romeo Langford.

A number of key decisions were reported and/or announced on Tuesday as well, including Gonzaga's Killian Tillie, Mississippi State's Reggie Perry, Tennessee's Jordan Bone, LSU's Emmitt Williams and South Carolina's A.J. Lawson all returning to school for 2019–20. For a full list of who declared for the draft and who's returning to school, click here.