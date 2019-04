The 2019 NBA draft early entry deadline has passed, meaning all players intending to at least test the waters this year must have already declared. But before we can fully look ahead to 2019–20, there's plenty of decisions that still have to be made. Dozens of current NCAA players have entered the draft process, but they won't all be keeping their name in by the Ma 29 withdrawal deadline. Who has already said they're coming back to school? Who intends to stay in?

Don't forget, under new NCAA rules for 2019, players can now hire a certified agent, declare for the draft and still withdraw by the deadline (as long as the player ends the relationship with the agent after withdrawing). In addition, players who participate in the NBA combine and then go undrafted in June can now return to school should they so choose.

The full list of players who have either declared for the NBA draft or said they are returning for the 2019–20 college basketball season is below. An asterisk(*) indicates that the player's announcement explicitly noted that he is testing the draft waters or otherwise seeking feedback and leaving open the door to return to school. We will update as player's final decisions come in over the next month. SI.com's most recent NBA mock draft can be found here.

Duke

Declared for draft: Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden*, Javin DeLaurier*

Returning to school: Tre Jones

Michigan State

Declared for draft: Nick Ward

Returning to school: Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman

North Carolina

Declared for draft: Coby White, Nassir Little

Kentucky

Declared for draft: PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, EJ Montgomery*, Nick Richards*

Returning to school: Ashton Hagans

Kansas

Declared for draft: Dedric Lawson, Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson*, Silvio de Sousa**

Returning to school: Udoka Azubuike

**De Sousa has said he will return only if the NCAA grants the appeal of his 2019–20 suspension

Virginia

Declared for draft: Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy*, Mamadi Diakite*

Tennessee

Declared for draft: Grant Williams*, Jordan Bone*

Gonzaga

Declared for draft: Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Killian Tillie*, Zach Norvell*

Maryland

Declared for draft: Bruno Fernando*, Anthony Cowan*

Returning to school: Jalen Smith

Oregon

Declared for draft: Bol Bol, Louis King, Kenny Wooten, Payton Pritchard*

Seton Hall

Declared for draft: Myles Powell*

USC

Declared for draft: Kevin Porter Jr.

Michigan

Declared for draft: Charles Matthews, Ignas Brazdeikis*, Jordan Poole*

LSU

Declared for draft: Tremont Waters, Naz Reid, Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart, Emmitt Williams

Louisville

Declared for draft: Jordan Nwora*, Stephen Enoch*, V.J. King*

Auburn

Declared for draft: Jared Harper, Chuma Okeke

Florida State

Declared for draft: Mfiondu Kabengele

Marquette

Returning to school: Markus Howard

Purdue

Declared for draft: Carsen Edwards

Texas

Declared for draft: Jaxson Hayes

Texas Tech

Declared for draft: Jarrett Culver

Illinois

Returning to school: Ayo Dosunmu

Murray State

Declared for draft: Ja Morant

Iowa State

Declared for draft: Talen Horton-Tucker, Lindell Wigginton*

Syracuse

Declared for draft: Tyus Battle, Oshae Brissett*

Virginia Tech

Declared for draft: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kerry Blackshear**

**Blackshear is also exploring a grad transfer

Indiana

Declared for draft: Romeo Langford, Devonte Green*

Ohio State

Declared for draft: Kaleb Wesson*

Minnesota

Declared for draft: Amir Coffey*

Florida

Declared for draft: Andrew Nembhard*

Xavier

Declared for draft: Quentin Goodin*, Paul Scruggs*, Tyrique Jones*, Naji Marshall*

TCU

Declared for draft: Kouat Noi, Desmond Bane*

UCF

Declared for draft: Aubrey Dawkins

Yale

Declared for draft: Miye Oni*

West Virginia

Declared for draft: Sagaba Konate

UCLA

Declared for draft: Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands

Vanderbilt

Declared for draft: Darius Garland, Simi Shittu*

St. John's

Declared for draft: Shamorie Ponds, Justin Simon

Arizona State

Declared for draft Luguentz Dort

Washington

Declared for draft: Jaylen Nowell

NC State

Declared for draft: Jalen Lecque (commit), Markell Johnson*

South Carolina

Declared for draft: A.J. Lawson*

Mississippi State

Declared for draft: Lamar Peters, Reggie Perry*

Georgia

Declared for draft: Nic Claxton*

Texas A&M

Declared for draft: Savion Flagg

Houston

Declared for draft: Armoni Brooks*

San Diego State

Declared for draft: Jalen McDaniels

Utah State

Declared for draft: Neemias Queta*

Alabama

Declared for draft: Tevin Mack*

Ole Miss

Declared for draft: Devontae Shuler*, Breein Tyree*

SMU

Declared for draft: Jimmy Whitt*

Nebraska

Declared for draft: Isaiah Roby*

BYU

Declared for draft: Yoeli Childs

Oregon State

Declared for draft: Tres Tinkle*

Stanford

Declared for draft: KZ Okpala*

Iowa

Declared for draft: Tyler Cook, Joe Wieskamp*

Georgia Tech

Declared for the draft: James Banks*

Missouri

Declared for draft: Jontay Porter, Jeremiah Tilmon*

Arizona

Declared for draft: Brandon Randolph*

Arkansas

Declared for draft: Daniel Gafford

Miami

Declared for draft: Dewan Hernandez

Boston College

Declared for draft: Ky Bowman

Penn State

Declared for draft: Lamar Stevens*

Wake Forest

Declared for draft: Jaylen Hoard

Harvard

Declared for draft: Bryce Aiken

Saint Joseph's

Declared for draft: Charlie Brown

Providence

Declared for draft: Alpha Diallo

Vermont

Declared for draft: Anthony Lamb*

Davidson

Declared for draft: Kellan Grady*, Jon Axel Gudmundsson*

New Mexico

Declared for draft: Vance Jackson*

Louisiana Tech

Declared for draft: DaQuan Bracey*

Georgia State

Declared for the draft: D’Marcus Simonds

William & Mary

Declared for draft: Nathan Knight*

Dayton

Declared for draft: Obi Toppin*

Florida Gulf Coast

Declared for the draft: Troy Baxter Jr.*

Siena

Declared for the draft: Jalen Pickett*

Valparaiso

Declared for draft: Derrik Smits**

**Smits is planning to be a grad transfer if he returns to school

Howard

Declared for draft: C.J. Williams*, R.J. Cole**

**Cole is also in the NCAA transfer portal

Miami (OH)

Declared for draft: Nike Sibande*

Weber State

Declared for draft: Jerrick Harding*