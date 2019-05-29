Kansas' Quentin Grimes Pulls Name From NBA Draft, Enters Transfer Portal

Grimes started all 36 games for the Jayhawks last season.

By Kaelen Jones
May 29, 2019

Kansas guard Quentin Grimes has withdrawn from the 2019 NBA draft but intends to enter the transfer portal, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.

Grimes started in all 36 games for Kansas last season as a freshman. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.4 minutes per game. 

“We’ve all enjoyed coaching Quentin this past year and certainly appreciate his efforts,” Self said in a release. “We initially anticipated him staying in the draft but he and his family decided to return to college but not return to the University of Kansas. We totally support and respect Quentin and his decision and wish him the very best moving forward. We believe Quentin will have a long professional basketball career and look forward to watching his development.”

Grimes was rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school. He was ranked the No. 1 recruit out of Texas and the No. 2 combo-guard recruit following his tenure at College Park (Texas).

