Tre Jones Underwent Surgery for Hip, Hernia Injuries This Offseason

Duke star Tre Jones underwent hip and hernia surgery this offseason.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 29, 2019

Duke star Tre Jones underwent hip and hernia surgery this offseason, head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Wednesday per 247Sports.com's Adam Rowe. 

Jones said he's feeling "well" and he's back working out.

In 36 games as a freshman, Jones averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

He was a part of the Blue Devils' talented freshmen corps that included Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, who have all declared for the 2019 NBA draft. Jones announced he would return for a sophomore season with the Blue Devils. Duke went 32–6 and then lost to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.    

Jones will be joined by five-star recruits Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt for this upcoming season at Duke.

